The last thing a die-hard LA Lakers fan wants to see is their newly christened player LeBron James limp off the basketball court unable to finish the game because he’s in pain.

Well it happened on Christmas Day and it wasn’t the gift Lakers fans were hoping for. James left the game against the Golden State Warriors with 7:51 left in the third quarter due to a groin strain, the Los Angeles Timesreports.

But no worries, the Warriors — including Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Duran and Draymond Greene didn’t prevail. James on the other hand, took a beating and he’s schedule to undergo an MRI on Wednesday to determine the severity of the injury.

“I wasn’t able to go back into the game, obviously,” James said. “I’ll get an MRI tomorrow and see what’s up.

“With me, with injuries, I am never too concerned about them. I was able to walk off on my own power. I felt a pop and [tried to] see if I could stretch it a few times and see if it will relieve but it didn’t.”

His leg was injured, but James’ teammates surely had his back.

According to the newspaper, The Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma led by 19 points, followed by Ivica Zubac with 18 and 17 from James. While on the court, James did his thing with 13 rebounds and five assists.

“We think we can play with anybody,” Lakers guard Lonzo Ball said. “We’re not scared of nobody.”

James watched the game from the locker room and added his commentary and thoughts.

“At first they didn’t play very well, they let Golden State go on that 14-1 run, but after that Kuz was able to go to the free throw line and get some free throws and then we just controlled the pace after that,” James said. “[Rajon] Rondo was gigantic in controlling the pace.”