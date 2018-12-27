Eddie Murphy’s became a father for the tenth time nearly one month ago and fans have since been anxious for the comedian and his fiancée, Paige Butcher, to share photos of their new bundle of joy.

They couple waited until Christmas to deliver, as Butcher shared a holiday photo of the 57-year-old actor with all of his children. It marked the family’s first public photo together and baby and public/social media debut of their 3-week-old son Max Charles, who was born Friday, Nov. 30.

—New poll shows Michelle Obama voted most admired woman by Americans—

In the portrait, Murphy is holding his 2½-year-old daughter Izzy Oona, while Butcher cradles their son. The couple are surrounded by their moms and Murphy’s children from previous relationships: Eric, 29, Christian, 28, Angel, 11, Bella, 16, Zola, 19, Shayne and Bria and Miles, 26.

Us Weekly previously reported that Murphy is caring for Angel while her mother, Spice Girl Mel B, recovers in England from emergency surgery for two broken ribs.

—Future and Joie Chavis share adorable photo of their baby boy Hendrix—

“Angel is very well cared for,” a source told Us at the time. “Eddie and Angel have been spending a lot of time together in recent months.”

Meanwhile, a source previously told PEOPLE that Murphy and Butcher were “very happy to expect another baby” as “They wished for a younger sibling for their daughter,” the insider said.

“They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close to Eddie’s kids.”

A source added, “They are a very special and happy family. They vacation and spend holidays together. Paige loves being a mom and is very involved.”