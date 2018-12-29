Yet another Ohio police officer has been suspended from the department for using the N-word while on duty… and this time the cop was Black!

Earlier this week, white Cincinnati Police Officer Dennis Barnette was suspended after he used the racial slur while attempting to arrest a Black woman following an incident at a nightclub last Saturday.

In an email obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer, Police Chief Eliot Isaac wrote to City Manager Patrick Duhaney that the use of the racial slur can be heard on Barnette’s body camera.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated inside the department,” Isaac wrote.

Barnette has reportedly been suspended and placed on desk duty.

“I share Chief Isaac’s concerns regarding this matter,” Duhaney wrote in an email, according to the publication. “It is unacceptable and not in line with the standard of conduct we expect from city employees.”

In response to the allegations, the Cincinnati NAACP said it was investigating the matter.

“CPD Officer Dennis Barnette, allegedly called a female the N-word while responding to a call.

This is unacceptable and he needs to be told, resign or be terminated,” the group wrote on Facebook on Thursday. “His true feelings slipped out and he doesn’t need to continue policing in the community. He is currently on desk duty. We are investigating.”

Meanwhile, Officer Donte Hill, who is Black, is the second officer recently suspended for using the “N-word” when the responded to a family trouble call back in September. It only came to the chief’s attention on Wednesday after Isaac suspended Officer Barnette.

During the incident, Hill used “excessive profane language and also utilized a racial slur (the “N” word) when addressing the individuals involved,” the chief said.

USA Today reports that body cameras recorded the offending word being hurled in both incidents. Hill had been reprimanded, but Isaac now says the previous investigation wasn’t handled properly.

“It was brought my attention yesterday …. that Officer Hill’s conduct was as egregious as Officer Barnette’s and that I needed to view the Body Worn Camera footage,” Isaac wrote in his email. “After viewing the footage, I agreed and determined the … violation was not appropriate.”

Hill has also been placed on desk duty pending an investigation