Bronx rapper Cardi B has accused Australian paparazzi of racism after she was ambushed and goaded upon her arrival in the country for a performance, E News reported.

Cardi, in the news recently because of her on-again off-again relationship with husband Offset, says a photographer told her she needed to learn how to play by Australia’s rules after she complained of being ambushed by photographers.

The incident unfolded Saturday in Sydney, as Cardi, 26, arrived in the country to prepare for a New Year’s gig, E News reported. Not in the mood for all attention, she draped a blanket over her head as she was swarmed by photographers, according to E News. That’s when a pap decided it was his job to set Cardi straight.

“You’re in Sydney now, mate, you’re in Australia,” the photographer shouted to Cardi, who was accompanied by her publicist. “It’s our rules, not yours buddy. Our rules, not yours. Be clear on that. What’s going on with the blanket Cardi? You got an identity crisis or something? Give the fans a picture, Cardi.”

The rapper asked the paparazzi to stop. “Can you guys please leave me alone?” she asked, continuing to cover herself with the blanket.

Later on Sunday, Cardi took to Instagram to say she did not take kindly to the photographer believing that it was the people of Australia who set the rules.

“What didn’t sit well with me was this man telling me, ‘You’re in Australia now … you’re playing by our rules,’” Cardi posted. “It doesn’t sit well with me when a white man tells me that s—t. Like, excuse me? Sir … you think this is the 1800s? Are you crazy? Like, do you think that people are still getting oppressed or something?”

The incident grew uglier as Cardi—in the eyes of some Australians—had the audacity to continue to walk away from them.

“No wonder your husband left ya,” a female photographer said.

That’s when Cardi’s publicist, Patience Foster, stepped in and showed she had Cardi’s back, threatening to smack the woman and telling her to watch her mouth, according to E News.

The woman listened to Foster, and backed off.