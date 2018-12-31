The two sisters who were charged with beating to death a 3-year-old boy over a cupcake, are set to go to trial this week, WXIA reported.

Glenndria and Lashirley Morris are the Atlanta sisters at the center of the cupcake beating case who have been charged with the murder of Kejuan Mason.

The two sisters were indicted earlier this year on felony murder charges and are now facing life in prison. The pair allegedly beat the toddler to death because he ate a cupcake without permission.

Glenndria and Lashirley Morris pleaded not guilty, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The indictment alleges that Glenndria, who was the little boy’s legal guardian, spanked the boy. Lashirley allegedly used a baseball bat to hit Kejuan Mason in the stomach, arms, legs, and head, a Division of Family and Children Services report found.

“She was my friend, I’ve known her a long time, she’s been a part of their lives,” the boy’s mother, Geraldine Mason, told Fox 5.

The sisters reportedly gave conflicting stories about what had happened in the moments leading up to the beating.

A Fulton County Medical Examiner’s report found that Kejuan died from blunt force trauma to his head and his torso.

Earlier this year, because the Fulton County District Attorney did not indict Glenndria and Lashirley Morris within 90 days, they were granted $200,000 surety bonds apiece according to WSBTV.

Under Georgia law, suspects must be granted bond if indictments aren’t handed down within 90 days from an arrest.

Glenndria unsuccessfully appealed her $200,000 bond, asking for it to be reduced to between $50,000 and $75,000, 11 Alive reported. A judge rejected her request.

As part of the bond, Glenndria and Lashirley Morris were not allowed to have any contact with each other. They were also not allowed to have contact with any children under the age of 15, including their own children.

“I’m mad, I’m upset and I’m angry. He was just a baby, he was so sweet and loving,” Xavier Upshaw, the boy’s grandmother, told Fox 5.

The sisters are set to appear in court on January 3.