Floyd Mayweather, 41, has proven once again that he ain’t no joke, as the boxing champ recently bagged $9 million in 139 seconds after defeating Japanese kickboxer, Tenshin Nasukawa, with three knockdowns.

Photos of Nasukawa, 20, laying on the mat after being handled by Mayweather in a New Year’s Eve exhibition fight in Tokyo quickly went viral because fans are impressed that it was a quick payday for the sports icon.

One Twitter user joked: “Floyd pulled up to the park in flip-flops, put his keys and cell phone down on the baseline, dunked on Tenshin three times, grabbed his stuff and went to the deli for a juice and a beef patty.”

According to Yahoo Sports, the kickboxer was reportedly taken down with two left hooks and a short right ended the bout before the end of the first round, with Nasukawa in tears.

Mayweather earned $9 million for a fight that was meant to be “all about entertainment.” Afterward the quick rumble in the ring, he told reporters, “I’m still retired.”

“It was all about entertainment. We had fun,” Mayweather said, per ESPN. “I’m still retired. I don’t look forward to coming back to boxing. I did it just to entertain fans in Japan. I’m still retired, I’m still 50-0, and Nasukawa is still undefeated and a hell of a fighter.”

Mayweather won via technical knockout after Nasukawa’s camp threw in the towel. He reported his $9 million bag on social media.

The event was organized by Rizin, the largest MMA promoter in Japan and held at Saitama Super Arena, north of Tokyo. As reported by ESPN, since this was an exhibition with no official judges, the fight will not go on Mayweather’s pro boxing record.

The bout was so easy that many questioned whether it was fixed, but Ariel Helwani of ESPN noted on Twitter: “I see everyone calling it a fix. Riddle me this, why in the world would Rizin pay Floyd to destroy it’s undefeated star? That’s not how fixes work. Call me naive but if that truly was fixed that was a rather questionable move on Rizin’s part because it hurt Tenshin’s aura.”

He added: “If it ended in a draw or was a snoozer or if Tenshin won … sure, fix. This only hurt a Rizin and it’s star.”

Nasukawa reportedly has a 28-0 kickboxing record and a 4-0 MMA record.