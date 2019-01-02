Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa brought in the new year with a big announcement—baby number four is on the way.

And surely for the couple who already share three daughters, a boy was probably on their wish list. But the couple announced they are having another girl to join the already burgeoning Bryant bunch, TMZ reports.

“New year, new baby! Baby Mamba on the way 2019,” the Oscar-winning athlete wrote on Instagram.

Kobe wrote: “Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka #blessed #bryantbunch #daddysprincesses #love #2019.”

Vanessa added: “Kobe and I are so happy to add another baby blessing to our family! Bianka will have a new baby sibling with and Natalia and Gianna are super excited to welcome another little baby sister to love.”

Their other daughters Natalia, Gianna and Bianka are aged 15, 12 and 2.

The new year is not only the year of a new baby for Bryant, but the retired basketball star is planning on launching a series of new book, the AP reports.

Bryant’s Granity Studios plans to release five middle grade and young adult novels in 2019 and 2020. According to a press release issued Thursday, each novel was “conceptualized” by Bryant and written with a “notable” fiction author.

The former LA Lakers star also reportedly invested in BodyArmor, a healthier sports drink alternative to Gatorade. ESPN reports that Bryant invested $6 million initially back in March 2014 for a 10 percent stake in the company. And when Coca-Cola entered the picture last year to acquire a minority stake, the cash register started ringing for Bryant.

Based on the valuation of the Coca-Cola deal, the former Los Angeles Laker’s early investment is now worth approximately $200 million, sources told ESPN.

Looks like 2019 is shaping up to be a banner year for the Bryants!