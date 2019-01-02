Viewers who were nestled inside on New Year’s Eve and tuned into NBC’s Times Square coverage waiting for the glistening ball drop, were surprised after the network instead showed model Chrissy Teigen talking about steaming her va-jay-jay.

NBC had one job, and fans were quick to point that out and called the NYE coverage a “train wreck” after showing only a portion of the countdown clock and ball drop, while including Teigen’s “TMI” talk about vaginal steaming, along with a picture of her doing the do, Daily Mail reports.

Many called the coverage a “complete disaster” and said it was the “worst New Year’s Show ever.”

The negative comments poured in on social media.

“Still recovering from the absolute WORST New Year’s Eve broadcast in my life!?! @nbc @CarsonDaly @chrissyteigen What a waste of my final hour of 2018! My poor kids! I really don’t even know how to explain “vaginal steaming” to them?!?!”

“WOW,…”YOU HAD ONE JOB”!!!!!!”

“NBC actually MISSED the Ball drop but did show a clip of Chrissy Teigen undergoing a “vaginal steaming” “treatment””

Teigen and host Carson Daly chatted for about 15 minutes about vaginal steaming and how it helps her cleanse her vagina while curbing menstrual pain—not exactly what folks wanted to hear as they rang in the new year.

Teigen also had a painful encounter with SNL‘s Leslie Jones.

What a way to ring in the new year!