The face of Michael B. Jordan has been all over movie screens in blockbusters like Black Panther and Creed II, but now the prolific actor is now the new face of Coach’s Spring 2019 campaign, Complex reports.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Michael over the last few years,” Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers said in a press release. “He has been a true supporter of Coach so it felt like a really natural step to collaborate more closely and create a partnership we can take to the next level.”

Jordan, who was named as the brand’s first-ever men’s ambassador in September, is finessing and flossing in Coach gear in the new visuals for the campaign. Pics were shot by Craig McDean and the star was styled by Jane How.

The Coach pieces he sports from the collection includes a shearling jacket, a patchwork leather MA-1, the Signature Rivington Backpack, and the Metropolitan Carryall, according to the Complex.

“I’m proud to be the face of Coach men’s,” Jordan said. “I’ve been a fan of Coach for a long time and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values. I’m honored to be a part of Stuart’s vision and creative process.”

So, who’s buying something for the man in their life? That’s if you have a special somebody.

Jordan on love

Jordan may be one of Hollywood’s rising stars, but when it comes to his personal life, he’ll be the first to admit that he hasn’t quite mastered the art of dating while being an A-list celebrity.

“I’m very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of ’em,” Jordan, 31, confesses in last year’s issue of GQ, which named him one of 2018’s Men of the Year. “I don’t really know what dating is.”