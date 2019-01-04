Did Madonna get butt implants? That’s a question that fans have been asking for a few years now, and after a recent viral video put the Material Girl’s derrière back in the spotlights, she’s finally addressing the rumors.

According to TMZ, on New Year’s Eve the iconic pop star showed up for a her surprise performance at New York’s famed Stonewall Inn. The event was meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the incident inside the bar that triggered the American gay rights movement.

Madonna and her 13-year-old son David Banda showed up a little after midnight to sang Elvis’ 1961 hit, “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” But when she took the stage, the 150 bar patrons were too distracted by her backside to focus on the “Like a Prayer” singalong that she attempted to lead.

And as soon as those in attendance started posting videos of the evening, her butt began trending on Twitter, reigniting speculations about a botched surgery.

Thursday, the 60-year-old addressed the debate with an Instagram selfie.

“Desperately seeking no one’s approval,” she wrote in the caption, referencing the title of her 1985 film, Desperately Seeking Susan.

“And [I’m] entitled to free agency over my body like everyone else! Thank you, 2019! It’s going to be an amazing year! #2019 #freedom #respect #nofear #nodiscrimination.”

While the response didn’t confirm or deny anything, in December 2016, footage of Madonna dancing with Ariana Grande at Art Basel, gives a clear view and seems to provide more evidence.

The singer did attract some backlash several months ago when she was criticized for her speech during an Aretha Franklin tribute at the MTV Video Music Awards that seemed more about her than the Queen of Soul. But she was defiant about the criticism.

“I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her!” Madonna later wrote on Instagram.

