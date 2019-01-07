This weekend a man in Memphis, Tennessee was arrested after he allegedly screamed racial slurs at Black children and then attempted to run them down with his car.

According to Fox 13 Memphis, Saturday, Bradly Watkins got into a heated argument with a Black family as they were shopping at the Family Dollar, a discount retail chain. Witnesses told police that after the customers left the store, Watkins followed them out in order to continue the dispute.

READ MORE: Civil Rights organization rescinds human rights award for Angela Davis after outcry

The Memphis Police Department confirmed that as the family was walking home they noticed that a Ford Crown Victoria was following them. At some point Watkins allegedly held a gun in one hand while yelling, “N****r I’ll kill you!” at them.

Officials then say that when the group scattered, in hopes of confusing their assailant, that’s when he chose to hyper-focus on the children instead of the adults.

“A witness on the scene saw Watkins chase the victims at a high rate of speed, running them off the road,” reports the local Fox affiliate.

READ MORE: Elizabeth Warren stands by her Cherokee ancestry claims at rally

When the police caught up with Watkins he admitted that he was involved in an argument with two minors at Family Dollar, but didn’t make mention of his verbal abuse or gun-wielding threats. The suspect also refused to give the Memphis Police Department consent to search his home or vehicle.

Watkins was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and is expected to be arraigned in court today.

In a racist incident at a different discount store chain, Dollar General, last year, a white clerk was eventually fired after he refused to accept coupons from a Black woman.

READ MORE: Nancy Pelosi: “Race” a factor in Republican opposition to immigration reform

READ MORE: White woman unleashes racist rant against Black Dollar General cashier