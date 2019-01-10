Donnel Russell was also accused of threatening the father of accuser, Joycelyn Savage.

It looks like police are following every lead connected to R. Kelly and his alleged crimes… and it’s about time.

According to TMZ, a known associate of the disgraced Grammy-winner is a person of interest in the shooting threat that forced the NYC premiere of Surviving R. Kelly to be evacuated.

According to TMZ:

NYPD has Donnel Russell listed as a person of interest for the incident that went down last month in NYC. We know Russell is a business associate of Kelly. We’re told police want to speak to him about the threats that were phoned into a theater as it was showing the Lifetime docuseries…

Cops tracked the number down to a man with a Chicago-based 773 area code. We’re told police have connected that number to Russell, and have attempted to make contact with him, but have had no luck thus far in reaching him directly.

TMZ reports that Don Russell was one of the men accused of threatening the father of Joycelyn Savage, one of Kelly’s alleged captives who has not seen her family in years.

This week, Tim and JonJelyn Savage, who both appeared in the Lifetime docuseries told Atlanta’s Channel 2 Action News that Kelly has been holding their daughter against her will for the past two years, and they haven’t been able to see her.

The Savages allege that Kelly is mentally, emotionally and sexually abusing Joycelyn.

“Mr. Kelly, if you’re listening, you need to turn yourself in, let these girls go, so they can come home to see their families,” Tim Savage said.