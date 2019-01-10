Buku Abi is finally speaking out about the shocking allegations against her father, R. Kelly.

According to TMZ, Buku Abi (whose real name is Joann Kelly) posted a heartbreaking post on her Instagram story that explained how she has been affected by her father’s alleged crimes and insinuating the public doesn’t know the half of what he’s guilty of.

“I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently. I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless,” she posted. “My mother, siblings, and I would never condone, support or be apart of ANYTHING negative he has done.”

Damon Dash says Aaliyah never spoke about R. Kelly relationship: “It was so much hurt for her”

She also alluded to the fact that she has had her own troubling experiences with her dad.

“Going through all I have gone through in my life, I would never want anyone to feel the pain I have felt,” she wrote.”The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house.”

After firestorm, Lady Gaga apologizes for R. Kelly collaboration, says she stands with his sexual abuse victims

You can read her full statement, here.

R. Kelly owes $80k in rent at Chicago studio where #MuteRKelly protests erupt as he parties for his birthday

Her mother is Andrea Kelly, the former wife of R. Kelly who appeared in Lifetime’s documentary, Surviving R. Kelly.

The former Hollywood Exes star shared her thoughts about the documentary in an Instagram post earlier this week.

“Thank God for his grace, guidance, love AND deliverance,” Andrea captioned the post. “I celebrate the women I am TODAY! Though some want [to] ‘expose’ the pain filled, scared, abused women I was…..STOP! I AM No longer afraid. No longer willing to silence my PAIN AND SUGARCOAT THE ABUSE I ENDURED because of how my abuser and his LEGAL TEAM were THREATENING to come against me if I ‘didn’t choose wisely,’” she posted.

In response to the criticism, in her Instagram post, Kelly alluded to the fact that her behavior is a part of a cycle abuse survivors tend to exhibit and she was indeed a victim of abuse at the hands of R. Kelly for years.

“NO MORE! Don’t speak about MY GROWTH OR JOURNEY especially if you have NEVER BEEN ABUSED,” she continued. “And for the ones that have endured my pain and have been in the place I WAS IN YEARS AGO….as in IN MY PAST. YOU’RE NOT ALONE. … It took a lot of therapy and even more tears to know what I know TODAY!!!! Oh did I say TODAY!!!! PS….WHAT I DID or SAID SHOULD NEVER BE MORE IMPORTANT THAN WHY I DID IT OR SAID IT. Do your research on #domesticviolence and the #cycles #signs and #effects before you deem yourself JUDGE AND JURY!!! OH I HAVE SOOOO MUCH MORE TO SAY AND I WILL VERY SOON!!!! #survivor IAMDREAKELLY…”