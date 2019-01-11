A San Bernardino gang prosecutor resigned after posting profane social media comments about U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, former first lady Michelle Obama, Mexican immigrants and the victim of a police shooting.

Michael Selyem went on a hate-filled rant, asking why Waters, a Los Angeles Democrat, had not been killed yet, which sparked backlash from civil rights leaders who quickly called for his resignation. The District Attorney’s Office suspended Selyem before he ultimately stepped down Jan. 2, county spokeswoman Felisa Cardona said Tuesday, according to the San Bernardino Sun.

Selyem reportedly posted Facebook and Instagram posts using offensive language to attack Waters.

He said of Waters, “Being a loud-mouthed (expletive) in the ghetto you would think someone would have shot this bitch by now …” the Southern California News Group reported.

In another post, he argued with someone over a police-involved shooting of a civilian, Selyem wrote, “That s—bag got exactly what he deserved. … You reap what you sow. And by the way go f— yourself you liberal s—bag.”

The Southern California News Group revealed Selyem’s shocking post, which has since been deleted.

Selyem posted an altered picture of Michelle Obama holding a sign saying, “Trump grabbed my penis.”

He also posted a meme of a smiling Mexican man wearing a sombrero with the words, “Mexican word of the day: Hide.”

“There’s no place for any prejudice or bias in the D.A.’s Office,” said District Attorney Jason Anderson, who was sworn into office Tuesday. “I assured [civil rights leaders] that there would be no place for that in my office going forward.”

Civil rights leaders have demanded a thorough review of all the cases in the gang unit prosecuted under Selyem’s watch.

San Bernardino County Public Defender G. Christopher Gardner claims 500 cases prosecuted under Selyem were reviewed and no conflicts were found.

The jury is still out on that one for us.