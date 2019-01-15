While the Oscars are still trying to find a host for their big night, Alicia Keys has been tapped to serve as the hostess of the 2019 Grammy awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Recording Academy, which holds the Grammys annually tweeted the announcement Tuesday along with an video of Keys.

IT'S OFFICIAL! 15-time GRAMMY winner @AliciaKeys will host the 61st #GRAMMYs, marking her first time as master of ceremonies for Music's Biggest Night. pic.twitter.com/DsgsYqDNej — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 15, 2019

Keys also surprised her family with news of the hosting gig in a YouTube video. The musician is pretty psyched about the opportunity.

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage and I know what it feels like to be proud of the work that you’ve put in and to be recognized for it. And I just feel grateful that I’m able to bring that light and that energy,” Keys, a Grammy winner herself, says in the video.

“This is a first. It’s a first and it’s amazing and I think it’s perfect timing. Honestly, I’m really excited. I feel really good about it because I feel like it’s the perfect opportunity for me to give the light back and lift people up, especially all the young women that are nominated,” she continues. “Like, to me, it feels like sister vibes.”

Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow expressed his excitement about securing the prolific musical artist to host.

He characterized Keys as “A dynamic artist with the rare combination of groundbreaking talent and passion for her craft,” he said.

“Alicia Keys is the perfect choice as host for our show. Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond. As an artist who speaks to the power of music for good, a role model, and a spokesperson for change, we are thrilled to have her on board for what’s sure to be an unforgettable GRAMMY Awards,” he concluded.

Portnow’s endorsement of Keys as host comes after enduring months of criticism for saying that women need to “step up” when asked about the lack of female winners last year.

Portnow plans to step down in July 2019, according to a statement released by the Academy last year.