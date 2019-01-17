It looks like Benzino has finally owned up to his crimes in his drug case stemming from a raid of his home.

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star who was busted in 2017 and charged with felony possession of THC oil gummies, felony possession of 6 MDMA pills, and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of weed agreed to a plea bargain in Atlanta on Thursday, according to TMZ.

The reality star who also appeared on Marriage Bootcamp reportedly plead guilty to all three charges against him and was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine.

Benzino reportedly looking at prison time on drug bust

Last month, Benzino insisted the search warrant that allowed cops to search his apartment was obtained illegally and suggested that racism was a major factor of his arrest. Prior to the plea deal, he was facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted at trial.

Benzino has experienced tons of turmoil since he started appearing on reality television. He was shot during his mother’s funeral procession by his own nephew, Gai Scott in 2014.

He appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta between 2012 and 2014 and went on to air out his dirty laundry on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with ex-fiancée Althea Heart. They share a three-year-old son.

