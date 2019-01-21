Charleston police have arrested a 35-year-old pastor after he allegedly strangled a pregnant woman causing her to fall and hit her head at a downtown church.

Rashan Lamar Wilson was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He was given a $20,000 surety bond, issued a no-contact order for the victim and cannot leave the state, according to Live 5 News. According to court documents, the victim is carrying Wilson’s child and is eight weeks pregnant.

The incident started Monday night when Wilson was at Southside Baptist Church. The alleged victim went to the church to drop their children off to Wilson, an affidavit states. Once they met, an argument ensued, police said.

“The suspect then lunged toward the victim, put both of his hands around her neck, squeezed tightly until she was unconscious for an indeterminate period of time,” court records state.

Investigators say the victim fell to the concrete and hit her head on the ground, suffering an abrasion to the right side of her forehead, authorities said.

The victim called 911 and was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Officers say they spoke to a witness who said she saw the victim and suspect standing outside of the victim’s car. She said she then saw them walk around the church and was out of her sight.

The witness told officers that she heard them talking and then “getting loud.”

According to the witness, the victim returned to her car four to five minutes later and appeared “disoriented, leaning, limping, forehead bleeding, sand and leaves in her hair,” according to Live 5 News.

“The defendant showed extreme indifference to the value of human life and would reasonably cause a person to fear either great bodily injury or death,” read a statement by the Charleston investigative officer, according to the TV station.