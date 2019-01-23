A Cook County judge has ordered new restrictions for R. Kelly’s West Loop studio.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, the judge stated that the recording studio (where so much of the alleged abuse took place), can now only be used between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the first floor and only for recording purposes. The new restrictions were revealed after Chicago building inspectors entered the warehouse and found code violations during the hour-long inspection last week on Jan. 16.

Inspectors took photos that provided evidence of electrical, structural and safety issues.

After reviewing photos that suggested more than recording was going on inside the building, Judge Patrice Ball-Reed emphasized that warehouse could not serve as a living residence. Ball-Reed also required that the studio is cleaned of debris, clothing and toiletries.

“It looks like people are living there, and that’s not good,” Ball-Reed said according to the Chicago Sun Times. “Someone is living there.”

The second floor of the building is also now restricted, due to inspectors finding faulty stairs. The judge also ordered that a corridor is sealed.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Melvin Sims has claimed that no one has or ever lived in the building. He told reporters that he was pleased with the judge’s ruling and said that Kelly, along with the building’s owners are acquiring permits to make the required repairs.

The warehouse has received much attention after the release of Surviving R. Kelly documentary that includes scenes outside of the warehouse. The building is currently for sale. Kelly is also facing eviction due to back rent.

The next status update before the judge will take place on Feb. 7.