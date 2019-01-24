A lawyer for Chris Brown on Thursday filed a defamation lawsuit against a 24-year-old woman who earlier this month accused the artist of rape in Paris, according to TMZ.
The lawyer, Raphael Chiche, accused the woman of making false allegations against his client on January 18, 2019. He is also seeking criminal charges against the woman for an invasion of privacy, a violation of that carries a maximum 1-year prison sentence, the report said.
Brown was not charged and was released a few hours after he was arrested by Paris police on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Pro-Trump sheriff begs for Barack Obama to help unify the country
Sources said police were concerned about inconsistencies in the woman’s story regarding the allegations, according to TMZ
The accuser told the police that she was raped and abused in three separate rooms by three people in the entertainers hotel suite. She also mentioned that 20 people were in the living room.
Artists such as T.I. and Meek Mill, made posts about Brown’s arrest and being falsely accused on social media.
“The facts are totally challenged by Mr. Brown and are insufficient to prosecute,” Chiche told CNN.
A source close to Brown told TMZ that he knows that Brown had “issues in the past” but he feels like entertainer has become “an easy target for anyone to cry wolf.”
In a now-deleted Instagram post, Brown wrote, “I wanna make it perfectly clear ….. This is false and a whole lot of CAP! [sic]. For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!,” CNN wrote.
Brown is currently in Paris working on a music video, and the investigation is ongoing.
Earlier this week before his arrest, the artist celebrate his success on Instagram for being one of the most viewed artist on YouTube ever, surpassing 15 billion views.
READ MORE: Nurse arrested in rape of incapacitated woman who gave birth