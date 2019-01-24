A lawyer for Chris Brown on Thursday filed a defamation lawsuit against a 24-year-old woman who earlier this month accused the artist of rape in Paris, according to TMZ.

The lawyer, Raphael Chiche, accused the woman of making false allegations against his client on January 18, 2019. He is also seeking criminal charges against the woman for an invasion of privacy, a violation of that carries a maximum 1-year prison sentence, the report said.

Brown was not charged and was released a few hours after he was arrested by Paris police on Tuesday.

