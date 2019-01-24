Target is bringing more black girl magic to the masses after an 18-year-old entrepreneur landed a deal to partner and bring her beauty brand to the big box retailer, Black News reported.

Zandra Cunningham, a 2018 Young Futurists, developed plant-based skincare products called Zandra Beauty that will soon hit select Target shelves—a major feat for the Buffalo, N.Y. teen, and a dream come true.

“I am so excited to offer my unique brand of American made yuck free products in an exclusive gift box designed specifically for Target,” Cunningham said in a statement.

Cunningham secured shelf space for her Zandra Treat Yo Self Gift Box. The plant based line includes nourishing hand & body lotion, exfoliating sugar scrub, and acclaimed lip and body balm.

Cunningham started her beauty business at the tender age of nine and continued to hustle until her dream was realized.

“This is yet another dream come true for me. I am working hard to pave the way for other indie brands with teen CEOs,” Cunningham continued. “My journey hasn’t been easy but it will forever be worth it. I am on a mission to shatter the status quo, and with partners like Target, I am making that happen.”

Cunningham’s line has some 50 plant-based skincare products that boasts being chemical-free. She trekked them around at local farmer’s markets in Buffalo, N.Y.

Now the teen CEO has hit the big time with her target run.

Cunningham has found her niche with the plant-based skin products, but Black hair products are big business too.

We hope Cunningham continues to find success as she develops even more beauty products for women of color.