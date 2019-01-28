Michelle Obama’s memoir Becoming has had a stellar year and broken sales records and now our forever First Lady has been nominated for a Shorty Award in the literature category.

The Shorty Awards is an award show of a different kind that recognizes social media stars and influencers, brands, and organizations on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr, Instagram, Snapchat, and more, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 11th annual Shorty Awards ceremony, which will be held in May, will celebrate the who’s who of influencers and changemakers.

Danai Gurira of Black Panther fame also made the list for Best Actor. The Zimbabwean-American actress and playwright is also best known for her role as Michonne on The Walking Dead, where she kicked butt too.

Other categories include range from “Meme of the Year” to “Creator of the Decade” to “YouTuber of the Year” and “Best in Activism”.

One of the more interesting categories to watch will be who wins Best in Activism. There aren’t many circles where you’d find the name Bernice A. King and Monica Lewinsky on the same list, but both have been nominated. Colin Kaepernick is on the list.

The 11th Annual Shorty Awards is set for May 5, 2019.