When it comes to the status of her rocky marriage with fellow rapper Offset, Cardi B is finally confirming what many have already speculated for months.

According to a report from TMZ , the newlyweds have decided to live under the same roof and give their marriage another chance.

Their source claims Cardi B has made plans to return to the Atlanta home the couple shared before their split and Offset has even changed his phone number to keep other women from contacting him. He’s also allegedly agreed to a “no groupie” policy that his wife set up for Super Bowl weekend.

In a since-deleted tweet, Cardi B disputed elements of the story stating, “I haven’t even been to ATL since Christmas.”

But a few hours later, when the 26-year-old found herself surrounded by reporters as she left a Queens courthouse, one journalist asked. “Cardi, are you back with Offset?”

While she didn’t confirm that she and Offset had officially gotten back together, Cardi did admit that they’re headed in the right direction by responding, “We’re working things out, baby.”

Catching a Case

The seven-time Grammy nominee’s appeared in court Thursday for an assault case, which was adjourned until April 4. She was originally arrested last October and charged with reckless endangerment and assault due to a fight that took place at a strip club in August. The New York Police Department confirmed that during the altercation two women “were attacked with chairs, bottles and other items,” and allege Cardi orchestrated the whole melee.

According to Us Weekly, a source says that despite her busy work schedule and pesky legal troubles, Cardi and Offset have remained in “constant communication” since their split “for their daughter as well as because they love each other.”

The source also added: “Cardi is focusing on Kulture and her work, but has such a deep love for him, there’s a very good chance they could be fully back together very soon.”

