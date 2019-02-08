Whether you’re gearing up for your first family vacation, or a pro at traveling with your little ones and looking to gain more tips — you can never be too prepared. Sudden sickness, flight delays and good old tantrums are best addressed with proper planning. Mommy bloggers Yolanda Felton of Eat Drink Travel Mom, and Adanna Dill of Rattle and Heels, definitely know a thing or two about traveling with kids in tow.

Greece, France, The Czech Republic, England, and of course, Disneyworld, are just a few of the places their families have visited. Last summer, Adanna traveled to five different countries with her three children by cruise, train, and plane. Yolanda’s daughter, Lily, has a passport stamp collection that would be the envy of any adult. Both women have combined their love of travel and their children to create unforgettable experiences, with no plans of stopping anytime soon. They chatted with theGrio to provide some useful tips for parents ready for an adventure with their little ones.

What travel tip do you have for a first time parent/s looking to travel with their children?

YOLANDA: Bring lots of snacks—a full child is a happy child, so bring a variety of healthy snacks including cereal puffs, crackers, fruit, carrot sticks. Putting them in fun packaging is a bonus and will help keep your kid entertained.

Also have treats handy for takeoff and landing—with babies and young toddlers, nursing works wonders (or a bottle). With older kids, I’m not opposed to bribing them to help get and keep them in their seats. This is the only time I pull out the unhealthy stuff. Lily loves Kinder Eggs, and I like them because the toy inside keeps her entertained long after the chocolate has been eaten.

ADANNA: I’ve learned that the more prepared you are, the better the experience will be. Pack disposable toilet seat covers, extra clothing, snacks, sanitizer, baby changing pads and barf bags.

If you’re flying, schedule your flight around your child’s sleeping schedule and avoid afternoon flights around bedtime as kids especially toddlers tend to get cranky. For longer flights, request a seat with an infant bassinet when you purchase your ticket.

What concerns did you have the first time traveling with a child, and what advice would you have given yourself now that you’ve done it?

YOLANDA: The first time I got on a plane with Lily, I was most concerned about the prospect of her disturbing fellow passengers. I was so worried that she would cry incessantly. Now that I’ve flown all over the world with a child, I would tell myself to relax. Most people have been there, and even travelers without kids are sympathetic to parents traveling with small children. You might get a dirty look here or there, but most people are understanding.

ADANNA: As a new mom, I took my first flight with my oldest a week before her second birthday. I packed everything she needed except her stroller and she fell asleep during our flight, so my husband and I found ourselves juggling our luggage and a sleeping toddler.

Now that I’m a bit more of an experienced mom, I would never travel without a baby carrier or travel stroller.

What are any travel hacks you’ve discovered to make traveling with your child/children a little easier and fun?

ADANNA: Screen time! Travel can be stressful for all of us, and a movie or game can take the anxiety out of the experience for children. It’s important to strike a balance as too much screen time can make them overstimulated so let them know they can watch one movie then rest or read, communicating your plans ahead of time will decrease the chance of upsetting them during travel.

YOLANDA: If traveling internationally, get a global entry card. It will save you an immeasurable amount of time on international returns, even when coming from Mexico or Canada.

Are there any specific things you look for when deciding on a place to travel with a child?

ADANNA: I look for destinations that offer kid-friendly experiences like children museums, opportunities to experience new cultures, and affordability.

YOLANDA: I’m very open and feel comfortable traveling almost everywhere with Lily. My only limitation relates to health. If there’s a serious risk of a disease that Lily hasn’t yet been vaccinated against, it’s a no go.

