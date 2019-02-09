When Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer appears on an episode of ABC’s black-ish this month, she won’t be bringing any of Minny’s special ‘lil chocolate pie, but she will be bringing a helping of Black history.

The actress who is known for her roles in The Help, The Shack and Hidden Figures will appear on black-ish for Black History Month, TV Line reports.

The episode, titled “Black History Month” and will center around frustration by Dre, played by Anthony Anderson, that his children, Jack and Diane, are experiencing the same lack of black history in school as he did when he was younger, according to the news organization. Papa Johnson, played by Laurence Fishburne, takes his complaints to the school and winds up giving a lesson on black history to an assembly, according to TV Line.

No one from the show has given details on Spencer’s role except to say that she will play herself. The episode airs Feb. 26 and is directed by the series’ producer, actor Tracee Ellis Ross, who plays Rainbow Johnson on the show.

Spencer made news during Black History Month 2018 when she bought out an entire theater in Mississippi so that Black residents could see the blockbuster movie Black Panther.

Along with her role in The Help, in which she played a Black maid named Minny Jackson who struggles to navigate Mississippi in the Jim Crow era, she also won acclaim for her role as Dorothy Vaughan in 2016’s Hidden Figures, about the Black women who went unsung after helping NASA launch astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

Spencer is executive producer and star of the upcoming Netflix series “Madam C.J. Walker,” based on the book by A’Lelia Bundles about her great-great grandmother, the Black hair care pioneer and one of the first American women to become a self-made millionaire.