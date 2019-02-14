The cause of death for Angela Simmons‘ ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson has now been confirmed.

According to TMZ, Georgia officials have reported that Tennyson was fatally shot 13 times with a .45, via an official autopsy report conducted by Fulton County Medical Examiner.

READ MORE: Racist substitute teacher tells Black students MLK killed himself and their clothes ‘marked them for prison’

Sutton was reportedly shot in the chest, arms, legs and stomach. The medical examiner reports that three of the 13 bullets inflicted an “enormous amount of damage” on the victim’s heart. Nine of them penetrated his body, including his stomach, spleen, and lungs and four of them just grazed him.

Tennyson was killed outside his Atlanta home on November 3, 2018, after he got into a heated argument with suspect Michael Williams. The dispute allegedly escalated into the shooting that left Tennyson dead on the scene.

After turning himself over to police a week after Tennyson’s death, Williams was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

The 44-year-old suspect’s attorney, Jackie Patterson, told People magazine that his client denies all of the allegations against him and plans to go to trial to prove his innocence.

READ MORE: Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele responds to blackface controversy

Angela Simmons’ Ex-Fiance Sutton Tennyson Was Shot 13 Times According to Autopsy; Simmons Speaks on Her Loss & Update on The Shooter Being Capture https://t.co/D8EYxd7gHa pic.twitter.com/ca6ELbqa7S — Robert Littal (@BSO) February 12, 2019

On November 10th Tennyson was laid to rest in Atlanta and is survived by his 2-year-old son with Simmons, Joseph Sutton Tennyson Jr.

In April of 2016, Simmons announced her engagement to Sutton on Instagram. Fives months later the seemingly happy couple welcomed their baby boy into the world. However, just over a year later, in December of 2017, the wedding was called off and the duo split up amidst allegations that Sutton was physically abusive.

Despite their rocky past, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star openly grieved over the death of her ex-fiancé, sharing an emotional Instagram post which included photos of them together with their son during happier times.

“I’m hurting. I’m numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone,” Simmons wrote. “I promise to hold SJ down in every way.”

READ MORE: Kerry Washington and husband Nnamdi Asomugha show off their adorable kids in Nigerian magazine