A baby’s first word is often times “dada”, but now that Cardi B, 26, and Offset’s, 27, baby girl Kulture has learned to say the word “mama”, she can’t stop!

Just hours after becoming the first solo female artist to win Best Rap Album for her debut album, Cardi B posted a sweet video of her 7-month-old saying the word mama. You can see in the video that Cardi is emotional. It looks like Kulture finally calling Cardi mama was the best gift she received that night.

The Grammy award-winning artist posted: After a week of only saying papa !She saying mama! Happy 7 months Kulture ! We love you

Four days after, Cardi shared another clip of the adorable girl and her husband. Kulture, with her face hidden, can be heard calling out to Cardi while Offset is trying to get her to say “papa.”

“This what happens when you throw in my face that she said papa first now she can’t stop saying mama,” Cardi B wrote:

Cardi first showed a picture of baby Kulture back in December. She has not shown a picture of her since.

Cardi has been winning all week long. It was also announced this week that the Bronx native is the first artist in chip company, Rap Snack’s history to debut with four flavors under the chip brand. The chips have yet to be released but they new flavors include Honey Drip Butter Popcorn, Jerk BBQ Wavy Chips, Habanero Hot Cheese Popcorn, and Cheddar Bar-B-Que Potato Chips.

She also released a new song with Bruno Mars on Friday at midnight called “Please Me.” This is the second time the Grammy award-winning artists have collaborated. The entertainers first paired up with the song “Finesse Remix” last year.

Continue to shine, Cardi.