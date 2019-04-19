Herman Cain’s kibbles and bits could be on display, says a woman who claims she had an affair with him. She is threatening to tell the world all about his private parts if he doesn’t decline Trump’s nomination for the Federal Reserve Board.

—Texas teen accused in deaths of NFL player dad & mom was angry about discipline—

On Thursday, Ginger White said she had a sexual relationship with Cain and he’s unfit to serve in the very powerful position, the NY Daily News reports.

“I ask Herman Cain, if I never had a sexual relationship with you, how would I be in a position to describe parts of your body that are not visible?” White, 53, asked during a press conference in Manhattan with her lawyer Gloria Allred.

“Do us all a favor and remove yourself from consideration for the Federal Reserve Board,” the Atlanta woman said. “You are a liar and you don’t deserve the public’s confidence in such an important position.”

Cain is fighting an uphill battle to be confirmed because there are at least four Republican senators who don’t want him to go to the fed, after Trump nominated Cain for the role.

Although it was reported that Cain, the former Godfather’s Pizza CEO was preparing to withdraw himself from consideration, he denied it on Fox News Thursday and called White’s allegations “recycled” and baseless.

“I’m not quitting because I don’t allow people who criticize me, who have never met me, discourage me from making an attempt to serve the country,” Cain said.

“I don’t let criticism like that deter me. I plan to meet with people who don’t know me.”

—Miguel gets Trump fans upset over wearing a shirt dedicated to Nipsey Hussle—

In 2011, Cain rain for President, but dropped out after Sharon Bialek accused him of sexual misconduct. Cain denied the allegations.

Allred also represents Bialek.

“We call on Mr. Cain to do the right thing and spare all of us another bruising and painful confirmation hearing,” Allred said.

“Those who are in high governmental positions have a special responsibility to the truth, and to be role models for the truth, and to live the truth. Not just to talk about it, but to live it in actions.”