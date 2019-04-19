North Carolina women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell is under investigation for racist remarks and as a result she has submitted her resignation.

“The university commissioned a review of our women’s basketball program, which found issues that led us to conclude that the program needed to be taken in a new direction,” athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement.

The school announced Hatchell’s resignation on Thursday, according to ESPN.

Reportedly at issue are comments made by Hatchell that were viewed as “racially insensitive.” And when Hatchel was asked to respond to the claims, she failed to do so “in a timely or appropriate manner” when confronted by players or staff.

“The review concluded that Hatchell is not viewed as a racist,” the school said, “but her comments and subsequent response caused many in the program to believe she lacked awareness and appreciation for the effect her remarks had on those who heard them.”

Um, Ok UNC.

Wade Smith, Hatchell’s attorney, said Hatchell’s comments were misconstrued and defended her saying she did not make racist statements nor did she try to force someone to play without medical clearance.

The Washington Post also ran a story saying several players complained that Hatchell had made inappropriate racial comments as well as tried to force injured players to play.

Smith said Hatchell “does not have a racist bone in her body” and “cares deeply about [players’] health and well-being,” in a statement to The Associated Press.