Mathew Knowles is a survivor.

After Beyonce reportedly cut the purse strings of her ex-manager and father, Knowles was left to carve out a new financial path that sometimes had him selling Destiny’s Child memorabilia.

But he is Beyonce’s daddy so he’s still got enough star power to launch a Destiny’s Child stageplay called Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical.

“I want to pull back the curtain,” Knowles said in a statement posted on his website. “I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams – those of mine and others.”

According to Knowles, the production is being developed for Broadway and London’s West End. And it slated to premiere in 2020 in Houston, followed by a tour.

According to the official website description: Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical will start its roller coaster tale at the point of humble beginnings and travel through a captivating storyline addressing the layers of evolution – good and bad – that Knowles faced during his pioneering climb into the music industry. Ultimately, the story shares the message that building a dream takes sacrifice, even at the cost of everything and everyone you love.”

Knowles has also tapped writer, producer, director Je’Caryous Johnson to bring the story to the stage.

“I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Knowles on the development of Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical,” says Johnson. “It is a unique and inspiring story that will fearlessly tackle hard truths, while bringing both vindication and healing to all who lived it. It’s fair, it’s real and it’s an absolute honor to know that Mr. Knowles trusts me to pen and produce such an iconic piece of American history.”

And while there’s no word on whether Bey will be involved in the production we think we already know the answer.