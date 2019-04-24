Lebron James is setting the record straight.

The NBA star on Wednesday posted a video denying ESPN’s Dave McMenamin report that the Lakers have “a lot of work to do to repair their relationship” on the network’s First Take show earlier that morning.

Read More: LeBron James’ “I Promise” school delivers on promise to help kids thrive

James said in the video, “That is not true,” while recording the headline of the announcement with his phone. “It’s not true at all!” he goes on to say.

“I’m actually at the Lakers facility right now … HAHAHAHA!” he stated, writing “Let’s Go #LakeShow” in the clip.

According to Yahoo, the assumption made by McMenamin wasn’t too far fetched since the West-coast team failed to make the postseason this year.

Read More: LeBron James reportedly stunned by Magic Johnson’s departure from the Lakers

This is the first time James hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2004-2005 season. Although many expect him to be upset about the situation, it looks like he isn’t.

This season with the Lakers, the three-time NBA championship winner averaged 27.4 points and 8.5 rebounds, even though he played in 55 games. This was influenced partly by a groin injury that occurred on Christmas which caused him to sit out for five weeks.

The Lakers still have a lot to accomplish for the upcoming season, though, such as hiring a new head coach and also adding another “star player” to the team.

NBC Sports reports, Magic Johnson also caught Lakers fans by surprised when he resigned from serving as president for the team. Johnson didn’t even inform the team’s owner, Jeanie Buss about the decision.

Read More: LeBron James to Lakers fans: “The spell won’t last much longer”

Johnson is reportedly helping the team recruit new players.

“I think it’s very precarious right now,” McMenamin said, regarding the team current state. “I think the trust that LeBron James has in the Lakers organization has been damaged – maybe irrevocably. I’m not saying it can’t be repaired. But right now, there’s a tough bridge that has fallen that’s going to be need to be put back together. And that’s going to have to be a proving ground for Jeanie Buss, for Rob Pelinka, for Kurt Rambis, for Linda Rambis – whoever else is involved in this process now. And there’s going to be an initial thing proven with whoever is hired as the coach and then this summer.”