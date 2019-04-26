A New Orleans rapper who became internet famous for sparking the viral “#ForTheD” challenge, was arrested for putting her 5-year-old into a Lyft to be driven to school by himself.

The driver instead transported the boy to a police station and explained that Reiona Oliver, 27, instructed him to take her child from Chalmette to New Orleans eight miles away, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Oliver aka “GameOva Reedy,” let the driver know that she would not be accompanying her child and then went back into the residence in Chalmette., the driver said, according to WWLTV.

The driver decided to drop the boy off at a sheriff’s substation in Arabi and explained the situation.

Oliver was arrested on child desertion charges in Louisiana and was taken into custody at the St. Bernard Parish Prison. In addition, Oliver had two outstanding traffic warrants in Jefferson Parish, deputies said.

According to the outlet, Oliver took to Instagram and tried to explain the incident to her 247,000 followers but later deleted the video. She said she wasn’t feeling up to par and didn’t think it would be a problem putting her son in the Lyft.

This situation is particularly troubling given a that a college student was recently killed when she got into a car that she assumed was her driver from Uber. Also sex trafficking is so rampant that Uber drivers in Atlanta had to undergo training to spot victims.