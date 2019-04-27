Jay-Z is rumored to make an appearance at Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Festival today in Virginia Beach, according to the website DefPen.com.

The star-packed gathering was slated to kick off Friday and run three nights, but yesterday’s performances were preempted by rainy weather. Music lovers missed out on performances by Missy Elliott, Timbaland, Gwen Stefani, Usher, Janelle Monáe, Migos, the Dave Matthews Band and more, the Virginian-Pilot is reporting.

Matthews and Migos said via social media that they wouldn’t be able to return.

VIRGINIA BEACH SORRY WE COULDN’T ROCK WITH YOU AND BIG BRO @PHARRELL. WE’LL BE BACK SOON. — MIGOS™ (@Migos) April 27, 2019

Janelle Monáe posted on Twitter late last night that she is “super sad” she could not perform.

Super sad I couldn’t be on stage today due to the weather in VA . 😢 🌩💦Safety first tho . I’m very honored I was invited to perform . So so proud of you P & the whole team . I’m there in spirit w/ everyone sat & sun (line up is 🔥). All my love .

❤️🙏🏽🌹@sitw @Pharrell — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 27, 2019

The optimistic festival organizers, however, posted via Twitter that the gathering would start Saturday at noon.

Williams also posted some uplifting words last night for fans, via Twitter.

VA Beach, the weather wasn’t great today but it’s clearing up and we’re excited to see you first thing in the morning. Thank you for hanging in there….we will not disappoint. Thanks everyone who showed up today, every artist, every company and everyone involved. — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 26, 2019

Jay-Z’s appearance comes after his performance in New York Friday night, where he officiated at the reopening of the historic Webster Hall.

No details were available about a potential Jay-Z performance at the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, but the Tidewater area’s WAVY TV reported there have been rumors in the region all week about Jay-Z and Beyoncé sightings.

Jay-Z and Williams have collaborated multiple times, including on songs “Frontin,'” “Excuse Me Miss” and “I Just Wanna Love U.”

On Friday, Jay-Z fans at Webster Hall got their fill when he paid tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle and was joined by Nas and others.

Saturday’s forecast in the Tidewater area called for sunshine and temperatures in the 70s, WAVY TV reports.