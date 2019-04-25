Director John Singleton slipped into a coma this week after suffering a ‘major stroke’ just days ago, PEOPLE reports.

Shelia Ward, Singleton’s mother, on Thursday asked a judge to appoint her as a temporary conservator. In the document she said, he is “unable to properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter,” Entertainment Tonight writes.

Singleton, 51, was experiencing weakness in his legs after returning from a trip to Costa Rica. Ward said in court documents obtained by the news outlets reveal that her son suffered a stroke wrote on April 17.

She also stated in the documents that the director was handling “several business projects before the stroke and was prepared to sign a lucrative settlement agreement” at the end of the month.

She wrote that becoming temporary conservatorship would prevent a “substantial financial loss” for her son, People writes.

Singleton’s family released a statement acquired by PEOPLE that stated:

“On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care,” the statement said. “We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

After news about the director’s health began circulating last week, many Black entertainers such as Snoop Dogg, Omar Epps and Nia Long took to social media to show their support.

Singleton made history in the entertainment industry and Black film.

With the movie Boyz n the Hood, he became the youngest and first African American to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Director.

The story is developing…