The critically acclaimed series, The Chi, created by Emmy-winner Lena Waithe and is produced by Common is returning to Showtime for a third season.

The show is so good that Showtime signed on for a third run while we’re only four episodes in to the show’s second season, Variety reports.

“’The Chi’ revels in revealing the beating heart of the South Side of Chicago,” said Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime in a statement. “We, like our viewers, have fallen in love with these characters and we remain eager to see where Lena and her fellow artists will take them in season three.”

In addition to producing series for Showtime and BET, she plans to take her talents in front of the camera for role on HBO’s Westworld.

Check out “The Chi” Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.