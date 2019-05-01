A white man yells at a Black woman after a fender bender, repeatedly calling her a n*gger as she asked for insurance information in a viral video.

—Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade help fund beautiful funeral for gay teen who committed suicide because of bullying—

On Monday, the video was shared by WorldStarHipHop.com and went viral by Tuesday with more than 170,000-plus views of the man hurling racist slurs over an apparent accident.

“What’s up, n*****? What’s up, n*****?” he continues to say with a wicked smile.

The man then tries to change the narrative by blaming the woman who is the victim of the nasty verbal tirade with grabbing his arm and pushing him against the door of his own vehicle as he held his green cell phone to record, The Daily Mail reports.

“You pushed me in my door, you n*****,” he continues in his rant.

“You think I’m gonna call the police and file a report?” he asks. The video then cuts off.

—BREAKING NEWS: Suspect Identified as Former UNC Charlotte Student in campus shooting that left 2 people and 4 wounded—

Confrontations like this could be considered a hate crime just like a Florida case where Mark Bartlett was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with prejudice, which are second-degree felonies and a single count of improperly exhibiting a firearm, a third-degree felony, after confronting a group of young Black kids on bikes.

His charges were upgraded because of a hate crime bill passed by Florida legislators, the Miami Herald reports. If convicted, the bill could mean a longer sentence.