Offset’s attorney says he’s the victim of a 15-minutes-of-fame seeking fan looking to cash in after the rapper reportedly smacked a cell phone out of his hand.

Cobb County police put a warrant out on Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, and charged the rapper with a felony charge of criminal damage to property.

Junior Gibbons tried to take a picture of him inside of a Target store in Sandy Springs, a suburb of Atlanta last Thursday, WSBTV reports.

The phone hit the ground and cracked so Gibbons reported to police that it was an $800 IPhone that he wants the rapper to replace.

Gibbons told TMZ, Offset said, “get that f–kin’ phone out of my face.”

The 18-year-old claims he doesn’t want Offset o go to jail. He just wants his phone replaced.

Offset’s attorney, Drew Findling, thinks this is just a money grab by Gibbons and he said his client is being exploited and the warrant is “disgraceful and should be dismissed.”

“Kiari Cephus is being exploited by the typical person looking for 15 minutes of fame and an extended payday. This incident, which took place as Mr. Cephus was simply trying to buy items for his youngest child, was not reported to police for 4 days. This so-called ‘Victim’ instead took to social media for an extended 15 minutes of fame. There has been absolutely no investigation and nothing has been shown to indicate Mr. Cephus is the cause of any damage to this person’s property. The felony warrant is disgraceful and should be dismissed immediately.”

Once thing is for sure, this fan’s attempt to walk it and talk it with the Migos member didn’t go over too well.