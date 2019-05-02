Apparently, a fan’s attempt to walk it and talk it with Migos member Offset didn’t go over too well since the rapper allegedly slapped a cell phone out of the man’s hand.

Now Offset is facing charges for the cell phone slap down that happened last Thursday when a fan Junior Gibbons tried to take a pic but instead caught the vapors when the rapper knocked his phone from his hand.

The phone hit the ground and cracked WSBTV reports. The incident which is said to have taken place at an Atlanta area Target has reportedly led police to issue a warrant for Offset.

Gibbons told TMZ Offset said, “get that f–kin’ phone out of my face.”

Offset might have been in a bad mood that day, but just a week ago he was all smiles and heart filled with love when he met up with his daddy for the first time in 23 years.

It was a heart-warming meeting and the hug heard about the world between rapper Offset and his daddy.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus shared the intimate reunion he had with his dad on social media, complete with a long hug of the two in their feelings as they finally rekindled their relationship, Billboard reports.

“Dreams do come true. Haven’t seen my father in 23 years!” he captioned the video. Offset said no matter what the past held, he still loves his pops and “no one is perfect.”

The rapper is a father of four himself and shares daughter, Kulture, with hit-making rapper Cardi B.

The Migos member said in an interview with The Breakfast Club, that he hadn’t talked to his dad since 2016 and hadn’t seen him since he was four. The Atlanta native grew up in Lawrenceville, Georgia, 30 minutes outside the city, with his mom and step-father.

Well no is perfect is right so hopefully Offset won’t serve time for his minor dust-up with a fanatic.