Usher has settled with his accuser Laura Helm on the $20 million lawsuit in which she claims he gave her herpes.



The singer closed the case by agreeing to settle for an undisclosed amount. Neither party shared sharing how much was agreed upon between the two.

TMZ reports the agreement between both parties was “amicable” and the motion was filed with prejudice making the case now impossible to be refiled.

Helm filed suit against the “Confessions” singer in 2017. She alleged the two of them had unprotected sex resulting in her becoming exposed to the virus. The original amount of the suit was $10 million, however, the amount was inflated to a total of $20 million when emotional harm and punitive damages were attached to the suit.

She filed to dismiss the case a few months later, for technical reasons, then refiled it in 2018.

Allegations that Usher carries herpes surfaced in July of 2017 after leaked documents hinted he had been infected with the virus since 2010. Before Helm, another woman sued him, which reportedly settling for $1 million and an agreement for the singer to take care of medical costs. Three additional accusers blamed Usher for contracting herpes, one of which tested negative for the virus.



In March of 2018, Usher and his wife Grace Miguel announced their separation which led to their divorce in December.



Musically, Usher remains active. In 2018 he released a surprised collaboration album with Zaytoven. This past weekend he joined JAY-Z, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott and more as “friends” of Pharrell at the Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach.

