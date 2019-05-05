Legendary singer Diana Ross’ encounter with the Transportation Security Administration was not pleasant as she states she was “violated” during an aggressive pat-down.

The incident between Ross and TSA occurred at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. Ross was in the city to perform at the Jazz & Heritage Festival, which she states she had a pleasant time from everyone in the city, not named the TSA.

Read More: Khloé Kardashian gets slammed for wearing a Diana Ross inspired curly wig

Its not what was done but how , I am feeling violated – I still feel her hands between my legs , front and back ( saying to me it her job ,) WOW!!really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

“Its not what was done but how, I am feeling violated – I still feel her hands between my legs , front and back,” Ross shared on Twitter. “WOW!!really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now.”

Ross would also share with her followers that while she was being checked the TSA agent stated she was doing her job.

OK so on one hand I’m treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like shit — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

“OK so on one hand I’m treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like shit,” she stated in a separate tweet.

Read More: Diana Ross defends Michael Jackson despite ‘Leaving Neverland’ fallout

While on Twitter the “Baby Love” singer stated she was not mistreated by the city or Delta employees, and specifically named the TSA.

Let me be clear , Not the peiple or Delta BUT TSA , was over the top !!

Makes me want to cry !!! — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

Deadline details a prior incident with Ross airport security. In 1999, she was arrested at the Heathrow Airport in London for assaulting a female security officer who attempted to perform a body search. During that incident, Ross accused the officer of touching her breast, which she responded by touching the officer’s breast security officer’s breast, and asked: “How do you like it?”

While this incident did disturb The Boss, she tells friends, fans and family that is now “feeling better.”

Im feeling better , it took a minute pic.twitter.com/zZcpMXG8g4 — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

Recently, Ross celebrated her 75th birthday at a blow out extravaganza, which featured a “Happy Birthday” performance from Beyoncé.

Read More: Beyonce singing “Happy Birthday” to Diana Ross is the best thing on the internet today

You can view the messages from Diana Ross to her followers below.

OK so on one hand I’m treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like shit — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019

Let me be clear , Not the peiple or Delta BUT TSA , was over the top !!

Makes me want to cry !!! — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 5, 2019