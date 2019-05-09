A Chicago Cubs fan who was caught on-camera making a hand gesture associated with white supremacists behind a Black reporter has been banned from Wrigley Field indefinitely.

During Tuesday’s broadcast of the Cubs game against the Miami Marlins, Doug Glanville was doing on-field reporting for NBC Sports Chicago, when a fan slipped the hand gesture behind him. Glanville is a former Cubs outfielder.

The man was seen on camera in a gray Cubs hooded sweatshirt and seated in prime seating behind the dugout. The Chicago Tribune reports he has not been publicly identified by the Cubs, nor has he come forward. Crane Kenney, the team’s president of business operations, said the fan violated the team’s guest code of conduct.

“As a result, after repeated attempts to reach this individual by phone, we sent a letter to the individual notifying him of our findings and our decision that, effectively immediately, he will not be permitted on the grounds of Wrigley Field or other ticketed areas indefinitely,” Kenney said.

“We further communicated if he attempts to enter Wrigley Field or other ticketed areas, he may be subject to prosecution for criminal trespass to property.”

The hand gesture was an upside-down “OK” sign and is sometimes associated with the “circle game,” prank. However Kenney states the organization will not bend due to a potential coincidence.

Kenney revealed the team “reached the conclusion that it’s more likely than not that this person was using that hand signal as a racist way of interfering with everyone’s enjoyment.”

Glanville releases a statement on Twitter Wednesday appreciative of the efforts placed by the Cubs and NBC Sports.

“I applaud the responsiveness of both the Chicago Cubs organization and NBC Sports in investigating this matter,” Glanville stated. “They have reached out to me and are supportive of my role in the broadcast and continue to have a desire to uphold an inclusive environment at Wrigley Field.”

The team was made aware of the gesture by viewers long after it happened. The man was not present in the seat once they were alerted. He was tracked down by StubHub, where his ticket was purchased.

