Musical legend Quincy Jones may be distancing himself from his protégé Michael Jackson after he removed mention of Jackson and any of his music from his upcoming orchestral show in London.

And Michael’s big brother Jermaine Jackson isn’t happy about the change.

Jackson urged Jones to stay true to the history he and Michael made through the decades producing hit after hit.

Jones is perhaps succumbing to pressure to distance himself from Michael after the airing of the explosive Leaving Neverland documentary.

Next month Jones is set to perform at The O2 arena in London which was first advertised as live performances of Michael’s legendary music from the “Off the Wall,” “Thriller” and “Bad” albums. But Jones rolled back the MJ themed-concert and changed the musical itinerary by now billing the orchestral performances as a “soundtrack of the 80s,” TMZ reports.

Jackson had a few choice words and advice for Jones.

“Quincy, you and Michael made history around the world. Do not change history. Keep it what it has always been and what it represents—excellence at the highest level. That’s what you and my brother achieved. Don’t let anybody put in your head to change anything. My brother is innocent on all charges – always,” Jermaine Jackson said.

