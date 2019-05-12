Meghan Markle, gushed on Instagram about Mother’s Day and paid homage to all mothers and basked in the feelings of being a new mom herself.

According to Page Six, the heartfelt post uploaded to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram account you can see Meghan cradling Archie’s feet. Just below his feet in the background are his late grandmother, Princess Diana’s favorite flower, forget-me-nots.

“Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said.

“Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex,” the captioned continued. “Quote from ‘lands’: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived.”

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex announced the birth to her first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Two days later, the Duchess and husband Prince Harry told the world just how ecstatic they were about the arrival of their little one.

“We’re both absolutely thrilled, we’re so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there, it’s been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody,” Harry, 34, reported Page Six following the birth of his first child.

“It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing, I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy,” Meghan said.

Many took to social media to explain how excited they were for Meghan. Even Oprah Magazine’s official Instagram account congratulated the new mom with a post of Meghan, her mother, and grandmother. And now Meghan, her mother, and her son Archie.

“Nothing like a mother’s love 💛 On the left: Meghan with her mom and grandma. On the right: Archie with his mom and grandma! 💛💛💛”