A fed-up mother was caught on video threatening a class full of middle school students who she believed bullied her daughter on social media.

The shocking video showed the mom inside a California classroom on Tuesday promising to beat up students at Niguel Hills Middle School. She also dared the eighth graders to tell their moms, aunts and other family members and promised to handle them too, KTLA reports.

“Don’t post nothing about her. None of that,” the mom says in the video. “Y’all think y’all bullies? I’m a big bully, ok?”

“She’s a girl. Y’all are boys, ok? If y’all bully my daughter, if you look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your mom to me. Sisters, aunts, anybody over 18, I’ll f–k them all up. Do you understand me?” the outraged mom is heard saying.

“Leave my daughter alone and I’m not gonna say it again.”

The mother took her outrage even farther when she handed students “Free A– Kicking” tickets.

“A– whoopings. A– whoopings. For free. For free!” she declares in the video.

The mom who has been identified as Christian Tinsley, told KABC-TV that she took matters into her own hands because bullying has gotten out of hand. She said her daughter was sexually harassed last Friday which led to a boy getting suspended. And she says her daughter has been bullied at school and online all year.

“Kids are committing suicide every day because they’re getting bullied, and I don’t want that for my daughter,” she said. “And so, what do I do when my daughter’s afraid to go to school?”

The mom has since been banned from the school campus, according to the Capistrano Unified School District.

The school is investigating the incident.