Since her divorce announcement, daytime talk show diva Wendy Williams has wasted no time cutting ties with estranged husband Kevin Hunter. Now it seems the Hunter Foundation, the organization the former couple started to help those suffering from substance abuse, is next on the chopping block.

According to Popculture.com, during Wednesday’s broadcast of The Wendy Williams Show, the daytime talk show host read an official statement to her studio audience confirming the dissolution of the organization.

“Wendy Williams has been, and remains, committed to helping others in the struggles of life,” the statement read. “While accepting her new reality, many things in her life have changed including the dissolution of The Hunter Foundation. Wendy’s giving spirit will continue through her work with other foundations. Thank you.”

The Hunter Foundation’s website, says the duo launched the organization in 2014 “to provide grants and in-kind services for youths and families suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse.”

In addition to being her husband, until recently Hunter was also Williams’ business partner, once serving as executive producer of her show. He was fired from this position immediately after the announcement of their separation. Popculture.com reported unnamed Sources claimed the decision to end the foundation was also a direct result of Williams seeking to Hunter him out of her life.

While her reasoning seems understandable, fans are shocked about the foundation shutting its doors considering just a few months ago Williams team in a partnership with T.R.U.S.T., launched a national resource hotline, 1-888-5HUNTER (1-888-548-6837), to aid those suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse.

The Blast reports that the hotline is still taking calls and staffed with certified recovery coaches who are there to help match callers with lists of treatment facilities, detox, rehabilitation, sober living, and outpatient centers throughout the nation.