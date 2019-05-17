An Indiana dad went to great lengths to catch an alleged predator who reached out to his 13-year-old on Facebook, Fox 59 reports.

The father reportedly checked his child’s social media account and found that 29-year-old Brandon Ruff had made contact, Sheriff Jerry Goodin said. The dad then pretended to be his child and engaged Ruff who then arranged to come to meet up with the minor at their home in rural Scott County on Wednesday.

Ruff got a rude awakening when the dad appeared and held him captive until authorities arrived. After an investigation, it was found that the alleged predator had contacted the child before and tried to hook up.

According to FOX 59, Ruff faces charges of false informing, child solicitation, and child molestation with a child under 14 years old using a computer and traveling to the child. Ruff also reportedly had another Facebook account under a fake name, Sammy Castro. The sheriff believes Ruff may have tried to gain the trust of other kids by posing as a wrestler.

Deputies are investigating to see if Ruff has reached out to other children and they encourage parents to check their children’s social media to see if they could be victims. They can contact Sheriff Jerry Goodin at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (812)752-8400.

Mom calls out school bullies

This diligent parent who took matters in his own hands is much like a Houston mom, except how she handled a bully for her daughter got her in big trouble.

A fed-up mother was caught on video threatening a class full of middle school students who she believed bullied her daughter on social media.

The shocking video showed the mom inside a California classroom on Tuesday promising to beat up students at Niguel Hills Middle School. She also dared the eighth graders to tell their moms, aunts and other family members and promised to handle them too, KTLA reports.

“Don’t post nothing about her. None of that,” the mom says in the video. “Y’all think y’all bullies? I’m a big bully, ok?”

“She’s a girl. Y’all are boys, ok? If y’all bully my daughter, if you look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your mom to me. Sisters, aunts, anybody over 18, I’ll f–k them all up. Do you understand me?” the outraged mom is heard saying.

“Leave my daughter alone and I’m not gonna say it again.”

The mom who has been identified as Christian Tinsley told KABC-TV that she took matters into her own hands because bullying has gotten out of hand. She said her daughter was sexually harassed last Friday which led to a boy getting suspended. And she says her daughter has been bullied at school and online all year.

The school has now banned the mom from the school grounds.