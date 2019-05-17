R&B crooner Trey Songz is singing a new tune: the joys of fatherhood

Thursday evening, the “Chi Chi” singer took to Instagram to tell the world about the birth of his baby boy, Noah.

View this post on Instagram My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace 🙏🏾 A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on May 16, 2019 at 9:12pm PDT

But there’s some mystery behind the surprise birth. Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, hasn’t been linked to anyone publicly since his romance with it-girl Lori Harvey reportedly fizzled out. So earlier in the day when he posted a teaser photo of his hand cradling a baby’s foot, jaws dropped, as many speculated if that was his child or not.

Soon afterward, the Virginia-born musician posted an updated pic confirming that he’d had a son. While well-wishes poured in, this still doesn’t answer the question of who the child’s mother is. Internet detectives are already on the case while the 34-year-old’s female fanbase mourns the possibility that he may be off the market.

When women all over the world hear that Trey Songz has a child, and they not the baby mama 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Lg3h3xxF9H — MOSS™🇿🇦🌈 (@_officialMoss) May 17, 2019

When I find out I’m not the mother of Trey Songz child.😭 pic.twitter.com/PW0qDmkAYc — Amal (@Amaalcxm) May 16, 2019

This baby news may be a shock to most, but back in In 2015, Songz admitted to Charlemagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club that he had a deep desire to start a family and timing was the only thing stopping him.

“Man I want kids,” he confessed during the interview. “I’ve been wanting children before you could even imagine. I raised all the kids in my family. My younger brother, he’s 20-years-old, he just had his first child. I remember when he was a child. I used to burp him, change his diapers, now he got a baby.”

Looks like Trey’s dream has finally come true!

