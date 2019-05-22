A conservative group of Black women protested the opening of a Charlotte-based Planned Parenthood clinic, calling it an attack on the lives of African Americans.

Planned Parenthood is set to open a facility in June in the Charlotte area, The Charlotte Observer reports.

But opponents view the new facility as a deliberate attack on Black lives.

“We cannot sit idly by and allow this genocide to take place under our noses,” Pam Wooden of Raleigh said at a news conference. The protest was reportedly organized by the conservative Frederick Douglass Foundation.

North Carolina’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a controversial abortion bill, saying it’s unnecessary and ill-advised and criminalizes doctors, but some Republican politicians reportedly plan to fight it.

Vice president of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Paige Johnson, spoke out in support of the new clinic.

“These protests are designed to shame the patients who seek basic health care services from Planned Parenthood and to intimidate the health care professionals who work here,” she said in a statement. “Women should be able to get health care without fear of violence, harassment, or intimidation.”

There are reportedly more than 3,300 women in Mecklenburg County and another 4,700 from surrounding counties who need access to abortion services every year, a spokesperson told the Charlotte Observer.