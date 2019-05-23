Fiddy wants the reality star to pay him $25,000 more for missing a court date.

50 Cent is known for being a bully but his latest attempt to get more money out of Teairra Mari fell flat when she proved she wasn’t lying about having to attend her grandfather’s funeral.

The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star can’t seem to shake the drama when it comes to her ongoing legal battle with 50 Cent. While the rapper already won the $30,000 lawsuit he filed against her, he asked a judge to order Teairra Mari to pay him $25,000 after she missed a court hearing.

Mari sued the rapper and her ex-boyfriend after “Fiddy” posted a video of Mari with “semen” on her face, that she alleges was posted on her account by a bitter ex who hacked into her Instagram.

In the initial lawsuit, Mari claimed that 50 and her ex Akbar Abdul-Ahad, conspired a plan to “sexually objectify, threaten, intimidate, humiliate and degrade her.”

“Even after Instagram took the picture down, he had no remorse, no regard, and he posted another photo and complained that IG was censoring him,” she said about 50 Cent, according to PEOPLE.

The rapper in his claim stated that by the time he had posted the video it was already all over the internet.

A judge sided with 50 Cent and ordered Teairra Mari to pay $30,618 of Fiddy’s $161,660.15 legal bill, and the court date she missed was scheduled for 50’s team to examine her finances.

According to Teairra Mari, she missed the court hearing so she could attend her grandfather’s funeral in Detroit and according to reports, 50 Cent wasn’t buying her story. She proved she was telling the truth by bringing a copy of her grandpa’s memorial program to court.

Per the program, TJ “Doc” Murphy did have a funeral service on April 20 at the Breaker’s Covenant Church in Detroit.

Now, she’s asking the judge to dismiss Fiddy’s request and allow her to attend a rescheduled hearing this month.

50 Cent is no stranger to bullying folks for his money, but did he go a little too far this time?