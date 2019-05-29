Cardi B blinged out her little boo Kulture and iced out her tiny wrist with $80,000 worth of diamonds.

The award-winning raptress bragged about securing the bag for her baby in a now deleted Instagram post, boasting of the jewels including several diamond bracelets and a pair of earrings for the tot, PEOPLE reports.

“Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad b– gonna spoil,” the rapper said in the post. She tagged the jeweler New York-based Pristine Jewelers in the caption. “If I’m iced out my daughter gotta be too.”

“YEUP IM BRAGGING CAUSE I BUST MY A– TO DO SOO,” she added.

Cardi also shared an exchange between herself and the jeweler with instructions on how to pick up the bling and make the hefty payment.

“Everything will be ready at 3, bracelets are comin out cuteeee and changed the setting to the studs with the bigger pair, send ur guy at 3 also pls call Linda and tell her to wire the 80k, I just spoke to her she needs ur approval,” the text said.

Kulture had one of the bracelets on in an Instagram story Cardi shared as her darling daughter devoured a snack.

With the singer’s massive success, Kulture’s wrist candy came easy.

Earlier this month, Cardi’s Fashion Nova line hit $1 million in sales in one day.