The New York State Attorney General’s Office completed its investigation of an incident at a Bronxville, New York elementary school where students were made to act like slaves during a history lesson and found that the action “had a profoundly negative effect” on the children.

—Students made to act like slaves during history lesson at elementary school—

A group of African American students were paraded by and into their Social Studies classroom before their white peers who were told to bid on the students at the fake auction, NBC News reports.

On Wednesday, the AG office revealed its findings into the probe at The Chapel School in March.

“Every young person – regardless of race – deserves the chance to attend school free of harassment, bias, and discrimination,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “Lessons designed to separate children on the basis of race have no place in New York classrooms, or in classrooms throughout this country. I thank The Chapel School for agreeing to take measures that directly address the issues of race, diversity and inclusion at the school. My office will continue efforts to promote safe environments where all students can learn and thrive.”

Back in March, a parent at the suburban school, Vernex Harding said the lesson on slavery left her fifth grader son upset and shaken for having to act as a slave who was being auctioned off by his white peers.

The incident happened in two different fifth-grade social studies classes.

The teacher reportedly asked all African-American children to leave the class as she placed imaginary “shackles” on their ankles, necks and wrists and she then ordered them to walk back into the class so their classmates could bid on them.

“The investigation found that the teacher’s re-enactments in the two classes had a profoundly negative effect on all of the students present — especially the African American students — and the school community at large,” James said. “Following the re-enactments, the school terminated the teacher’s employment.”

—50 Cent calls out ‘Power’ co-star Rotimi for owing him $300k—

The agreement entered into between the Attorney General and the school requires the school to do the following:

Hire a Chief Diversity Officer, subject to the Attorney General’s approval;

Develop and submit a Staff Diversification Plan proposing steps the school will take annually to increase minority representation among the school’s teaching faculty;

Commit new financial aid to maintain and increase diversity within the student body;

Submit a new Code of Conduct, subject to the Attorney General’s approval, governing all school community members and specifically addressing racial and ethnic discrimination and harassment, as well as other prohibited behaviors;

Submit a School Discipline Reform Plan, intended to ensure equal application of disciplinary techniques to all students, with an emphasis on providing constructive feedback and teaching alternative or replacement behaviors to students;

Identify and retain a Diversity Consultant to assist the school in developing training protocols to train students and school employees on racial/ethnic diversity and sensitivity in the educational setting, with training to follow no less than twice per academic year;

Create a formal complaint procedure that students or parents may use to notify the school of complaints regarding harassment or discrimination, and publicize the new procedure to school community members; and

Maintain records of complaints, investigations of complaints, and the implementation of other elements of relief in the agreement.

“The Chapel School reached a timely resolution with the attorney general to ensure that our focus remains on the well being of our community as we move forward in continued reflection, action and growth,” the school said.